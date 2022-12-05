Lewandowski ´not scared´ of playing on to 2026 World Cup after Poland exit

Robert Lewandowski is “not scared” of playing at another World Cup, but the Poland captain acknowledged his side would need a change in tactics.

The forward saw his side beaten 3-1 by France in their last-16 tie, bowing out of Qatar 2src22 after a frustrating campaign that saw them struggle in the group stages too.

Having come to this tournament without a World Cup goal in his career, Lewandowski added his second goal of the tournament from the penalty spot late on against Les Bleus.

But when asked if he would still be in the frame to feature at the 2src26 edition in just under four years – by which time he will be 37 years old – the veteran Barcelona frontman would not commit.

“Physically, I’m not scared of it,” he said. “But there are so many things to manage first. It’s hard to say now. Athletically, it doesn’t scare me, but there are still a lot of uncertainties.”

Lewandowski hinted a shift away from the defence-orientated performances Poland displayed in Qatar may be needed.

“It’s still a long way to go and, obviously, you need to enjoy the game,” he said. “If we attack, try to attack, it’s a bit different. But if we play defensively, there’s no joy.”

France 3-1 Poland

Poland were always the underdogs against a France team who, even with several key stars missing through injury, have emerged among the favourites to land the title they won four years ago.

Lewandowski concedes his side were always going to have a struggle on their hands, adding: “It is a difficult match, to play against France.

“We fought and we tried to do our best. We played very, very well in the first half, with a few chances. Maybe if we scored the first goal, it would have been a different game.

“Unfortunately, we conceded a goal in the last minute of the first half. It’s always difficult to come back from that. We reacted well, we pushed to come back. We can be proud because we tried everything.”