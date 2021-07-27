LeVar Burton’s debut as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host overshadowed by record for lowest score ever – Yahoo Entertainment

It was LeVar Burton’s highly-anticipated debut as a fill-in Jeopardy! host Monday, and while it remains to be seen if the episode broke any ratings records – judging by the amount of love he’s been getting that could very well happen – we do know that a different kind of record was broken. The record for lowest score ever.

The contestant was Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain View, California. With his amount of wrong answers dipping into double digits, he was climbing out of the hole most of the night before taking a major blow during a Daily Double, and it was a question about U.S. government buildings overseas that finally put him into record breaking territory.

Pearce’s $-7,400 breaks a record previously held by Stephanie Hull since March 12th, 2015, when she posted $-6,800, according to a write up in Slate.

Of course viewers on Twitter took notice of Pearce’s accomplishments, both by having a little fun with him and also feeling his pain.

On what was supposed to be Burton’s big night, one fan perfectly pointed out the elephant in the room. With an obvious push among his fans to boost Burton’s episode ratings, Pearce’s record-breaking performance was most likely on display in front of an even bigger audience than would have normally been watching Jeopardy!.

