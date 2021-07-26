LeVar Burton Starts Stint as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host on Monday – Variety

The wait is nearly over: LeVar Burton begins his stint as a “Jeopardy!” guest host on Monday, July 26.

Following a passionate social media campaign led by fans, the “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek” star was announced as part of the show’s final lineup of guest hosts in April. “Jeopardy!” has utilized a slew of guest hosts for its 37th season — among them Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts, Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper and more — following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November 2020.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards when announcing Burton as a guest host. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

Burton will host “Jeopardy!” from July 26 to 30, followed by David Faber (Aug. 2-6) and Joe Buck (Aug. 9-13). Burton has become the frontrunner for many “Jeopardy!” fans to take over the hosting position, with a Change.org petition now having garnered over 257,000 signatures.

In an interview with “Jeopardy!” posted on Saturday, Burton reflected on the opportunity to guest host, saying he was nervous to take the stage.

“I was more than nervous, I was absolutely petrified,” Burton said. “And I don’t know that that feeling ever went away.”