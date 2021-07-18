letters:-readers-discuss-shaming-‘karens,’-missouri-covid-blame-game,-cowtown-tunes

Name-shaming

As someone who is actually named Karen, I want to point out that people who call rude, prejudiced, racist people who make fools of themselves in public “Karens” are as rude and insensitive as the idiots they are directing their name-calling at.

Those of you who have embraced this disparagement should not pretend to be taking a moral high ground when you are exposing their unacceptable behavior, because you are right there with them. I don’t deserve this name-calling, and neither do the many other Karens in this world.

On the other hand, the next time I see someone acting the fool maybe I’ll video it and put it on the internet and call the offender a Richard or a Bill or a Donald and see if I can start a trend of my own.

– Karen Bonner, Kansas City

In the trenches

If Missouri Gov. Mike Parson thinks there is a “blame game” going on among health care leaders in the Springfield area, maybe he should join the staff in a hospital’s COVID-19 unit. (July 16, 5A, “Springfield seeks help from state for COVID-19 care site”) And I don’t mean a brief site visit with C suite leaders.

Parson needs to spend three 12-hour shifts with the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors in full personal protective equipment. He also should spend time with patients with “COVID long-hauler” issues.

Maybe Parson could then base his comments on facts and not fiction.

– Kelly Manking, Lee’s Summit

Left out by design

FEMA has a long history of denying benefits owed to Black families after disasters, as The Washington Post and others have recently reported, for the same reason American Indians were denied money owed them by our government. These Native Americans couldn’t provide documents confirming their heritage, because Indians recorded by word of mouth, not pieces of paper.

Our government, in its unique Catch-22 application of its own laws concerning chain of command, again gets out of paying debts because it can. Recalling the promise the government made to purchase land from the Indians, we got the land but never paid for it.

I am relatively supportive of our government, but these two instances disgust me. We designed our laws. We call the shots, and we prey on the disenfranchised minorities.

– Patricia L. Herpich, Olathe

Musical greats

You know you are getting old when the music establishment that your late husband helped create is being celebrated on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

I want to thank The Kansas City Star for recognizing my husband, Stan Plesser, for his vision and creativity that contributed to the establishment of the contemporary music scene here in Kansas City. (July 11, 1C, “Cowtown music; 50 years ago in Kansas City: Danny Cox, Brewer & Shipley and the late, great Cowtown Ballroom”

It was an exciting era that helped establish Kansas City as a place where well-known bands and emerging acts, both big and small, would eagerly perform.

There were many others who contributed to the success of Stan’s music vision, who, unfortunately, were not mentioned in the article. Some are gone, as my husband sadly is, but they too worked hard and with passion to make our city one where we can enjoy the music that we do today. To the others who are still with us (and you know who you are), our city and I thank you, as well.

– Carole Plesser, Prairie Village

A cold Missouri?

When did it become a political liability for a politician to show compassion?

Both Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt seem to believe that freeing Kevin Strickland would brand them as weak on crime. (July 14, 10A, “Missouri AG wants to keep Kevin Strickland in prison”)

Schmiitt says Strickland is guilty, and Parson refuses to issue a pardon because he is not convinced Strickland is innocent. They stake their mean-hearted stands in the face of overwhelming evidence that the 18-year-old Strickland was innocent when convicted. Strickland has spent more than half a lifetime in prison as a result.

Would freeing this man who has been so terribly wronged turn off their supporters? Hopefully not. It is just that love and compassion are in very short supply in Jefferson City.

– Keith Evans, St. Joseph

Map it fairly

A week ago Friday, the clock started ticking on the most politically influential, yet largely unnoticed, undertaking in Missouri politics. Gov. Mike Parson announced his picks for the redistricting commissions — one for state Senate districts and one for state House districts.

Missouri has a “super trifecta” in which one party holds the governorship and supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. Whenever one party enjoys tremendous power, the temptation to gerrymander is also tremendous. Gerrymandering is the manipulation of political maps to benefit the party in power.

Unfortunately, the nonpartisan redistricting process voters passed in 2018 — which would have virtually eliminated the possibility of gerrymandering — lost out to a vastly inferior partisan process last November.

Each commission comprises 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats and must arrive at 70% agreement on a map within six months. Lacking 70% agreement, the map-drawing will go to a panel of six appellate judges. Given the current polarization of America, judges will probably draw our maps.

A decade with fair versus gerrymandered districts would make a colossal difference to life in Missouri. Let’s not let redistricting go unnoticed this time. We must demand transparency and accountability. Join with pro-democracy organizations and let your voice be heard.

– Mary K. Lindsay, Kansas City

Patriots’ duty

I am the husband of an intensive care unit nurse and educator who works in the Kansas City metropolitan area. One morning last week, I woke up at 5:30 to find her unexpectedly getting ready to go into work to cover for other management staffers who worked overnight supporting a dwindling nursing staff that is being asked to take patients from Springfield.

Nurses are quitting bedside care in droves because of how they are being treated by the community and patients. Most of these folks got into nursing because they are compassionate and truly want to help.

But, they are tired. Tired of being told they are wrong when they tell a family that a loved one is dying of COVID-19. Tired of working crazy hours without thanks. Tired of watching the community refuse the privilege of vaccinations when there are plenty to go around. Now, when the unvaccinated catch the coronavirus, there may not be anyone left to save their lives.

We have a patriotic duty as Americans to do things we don’t like in order to help the common good. Do your part. Go get the little needle in your arm.

– Trevor Waggoner, Baldwin City, Kansas

Showed the way

On Thursday, I needed to go to Kansas City International Airport. Because of the fog, mist and rain, in addition to the poor highway signage, I could not see the airport or planes.

I turned into a gas station and asked for directions, and a Delta employee who was there pointed out the route to take. Because of her kindness, I arrived on time.

Thank you to this Delta employee. I hope her bosses see this and realize how much she helped this senior. I hope she wasn’t late for her dental appointment.

– M. Kay Barker, Merriam