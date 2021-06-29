letter-of-recommendation:-gossip

When I first moved to New York as a young literary publicist, I often had drinks with agents and editors who relayed the kind of casual industry gossip that emerges after a round or two. Someone’s roommate rarely spent the night with his girlfriend, though they were perceived as a literary power couple; a novelist who trumpeted his working-class sensibility on Twitter actually came from a family fortune; someone’s charming New Zealand accent was a bit put on. Gossip like this was often presented with a halfhearted “don’t repeat this” tone, to which I nodded sensitively and murmured, “I would never,” while already thinking of texting my best friend about it on the subway ride home.

My friend and I moved to New York around the same time, and we were gleeful observers to a whole city of complex rules and norms, which we made sense of by deconstructing them together. I wanted to know everything about an industry that allowed me to live in the place whose skyline I had stenciled on my bedroom wall in childhood, and trading information felt like an opportunity to accrue capital in a world in which we had none, providing the promise of insiderness when we were not yet inside. With each piece of information we shared — the slit on someone’s skirt was too risqué, and at first we recoiled but then admired it, and what did that say about us? Another assistant had asked for a raise, and was it time we did the same? — we reinforced our solidarity.

Sometimes she would text me the next day and say she felt terrible for saying so much about so many people; it gave her an uneasy feeling that if she remained overly invested in other people’s lives, she would never pay enough attention to her own. “It’s like candy,” she said. “If you eat too much, you feel a little gross.” I would try to convince her then that gossip was different from the indiscriminate spilling of secrets: The latter is an undeniable breach of trust, and the kind of gossip we relished — often secondhand or thirdhand knowledge — consisted of minor social grievances that could be aired without betraying confidential information. That doesn’t mean gossip is ever moral or fair or even true; it’s just that it can also be an enormous amount of fun.

The internet complicates that fun. Trash talk is disseminated so quickly via coded subtweets and rows of ecstatic bulging side-eye emojis that it makes Page Six look restrained. While whispering over drinks creates the sensation of being granted access to something you’re not supposed to know, internet gossip reads like a power grab in which a person announces one’s status as someone “in the know.” Social media platforms reward our meanest, least empathetic selves and pushes us toward extreme positions. In this context, the benign exaggerations of gossip can morph into catastrophic untruths.