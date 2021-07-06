Letshego to deepen financial inclusion – The Nation Newspaper

By Lucas Ajanaku

A retail finance organisation in Africa, Letshego Group, said it is committed to deepening financial inclusion in the country and Africa.

Group Chief Executive, Letshego Group, Andrew Fening Okai, who spoke during the launch of its ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign through LetsGo, its digital financial technology platform, said it is an enabler to deepen financial inclusion across African.

Also speaking on the occasion, Letshego Nigeria CEO, Tolu Opayinka, said: “We will continue to expand our reach by diversifying our product offering, enhancing access via our digital platforms and leveraging strategic partnerships.”

He said these value-adding efforts will help the company to improve customers’ access to its services, provide the much-needed financial support for customers and support our financial inclusion imperative.

“As we build on this further, soon all Nigerians, and Letshego customers across the breadth of Africa, will also have this digital power, indeed with growing and expanding capabilities to enjoy in the palms of their hands. Our success will be measured by our ability to improve lives through our customer experience and our investments in our people, digital technologies, processes and access channels,” he said.