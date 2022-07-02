“Let’s tone down the madness” – Burna Boy’s mother Bose Ogulu tells him on 31st birthday

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian superstar singer Burna Boy, penned quite an interesting note to her son on his 31st birthday.

The Grammy award winner turned 31 today, July 2, and his mum took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

Bose, who doubles as her son’s manager, noted that she is proud of all of her son’s accomplishments and the man he is growing into.

She, however, urged him to “tone down the madness” in this new year.

In her words,

“Happy Birthday D You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become. Let us tone down the madness 🤣



Cheers to a new age #chapter31 🥂”.

In other news, Burna Boy was recently used for premium ‘jokes and cruise’ due to an outfit he wore during one of his stage performances.

Odogwu wore a shirt that could pass as a crop-top and people questioned his fashion choice and some suggested that his stylist ought to be relieved of his/her duties.

Another section of Twitter trolls likened him to Arya Starr who has been seeing wearing a similar crop-top and blue denim.