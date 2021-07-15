Home ENTERTAINMENT Let’s talk about summer fruit pies, and all your cooking questions! – The Washington Post
Let’s talk about summer fruit pies, and all your cooking questions! – The Washington Post

Sour Cherry Lattice Pie (Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post/food styling by Marie Ostrosky for The Washington Post)

July 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

With summer’s sweet stone fruit and berries at their peak, the only thing better than eating them perfectly ripe is to make a pie!

There’s Sour Cherry Lattice Pie, pictured above, a dessert dependent on a very short-lived season that baker extraordinaire Rose Levy Beranbaum and staff writer G. Daniela Galarza love. They’ll both be part of this chat on Wednesday.

We’re ready to talk fillings, crusts and toppings, so bring your questions and share your best recipes, tips and well-kept secrets!

