Let’s talk about summer fruit pies, and all your cooking questions! – The Washington Post

Democracy Dies in Darkness
July 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
July 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.
With summer’s sweet stone fruit and berries at their peak, the only thing better than eating them perfectly ripe is to make a pie!
There’s Sour Cherry Lattice Pie, pictured above, a dessert dependent on a very short-lived season that baker extraordinaire Rose Levy Beranbaum and staff writer G. Daniela Galarza love. They’ll both be part of this chat on Wednesday.
We’re ready to talk fillings, crusts and toppings, so bring your questions and share your best recipes, tips and well-kept secrets!
Updated
November 30, 2020
Live chats
Explore more chats with Washington Post reporters and columnists
Today’s Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.