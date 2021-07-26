Reuters

Olympics-Tennis-Nishikori upsets fifth seed Rublev on home soil

Japan’s Kei Nishikori advanced to the second round of the men’s singles at the Tokyo Games on Sunday, triumphing over fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 on home soil. Nishikori, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said he was happy to be back playing high-level tennis after struggling with injuries in recent years. The 31-year-old, who was competing in his fourth Olympics, said he drew on his Games’ experience to help him secure victory over Rublev, who was competing as a representative of the Russian Olympic Committee.