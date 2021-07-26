-
Variety
‘Walking Dead’ Final Season Drops First Trailer, Will Air in Three Parts Through 2022
“The Walking Dead” dropped a full-length trailer for its final season, Season 11, during a panel for San Diego Comic-Con at Home on Saturday. The trailer saw plenty of zombified action, while also highlighting fan favorite characters like Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Gabriel, Ezekiel, and Negan among many others. Fans also got more in-depth looks at […]
BGR
Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of July 25th
The final week of the month is a pretty big one for Netflix. For the week of July 25th, Netflix is adding new seasons of original shows Glow Up, Outer Banks, and Too Hot to Handle. We’re also getting Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, which is the final entry in the film trilogy. For licensed … The post Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of July 25th appeared first on BGR.
Axios
Lawmakers jockey to get space money for their districts
Members of Congress are ready to fight for government money to fund space exploration projects in their districts as the space tourism industry gains momentum.Why it matters: The recent launches by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have Americans looking skyward again. Lawmakers are hoping to take advantage of it by raising awareness of potential space projects in districts outside Houston and Cape Canaveral, Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rep. To
Variety
Rodney Alcala, Serial Killer Who Once Appeared on ‘The Dating Game,’ Dies at 77
Rodney Alcala, the serial murderer who became known as the “Dating Game Killer” because of his 1978 appearance on the game show, died July 24 at a hospital near California’s Corcoran state prison at the age of 77. Alcala’s chilling story provided an early glimpse of how the growth of unscripted television with everyday people […]
Reuters
Olympics-Tennis-Nishikori upsets fifth seed Rublev on home soil
Japan’s Kei Nishikori advanced to the second round of the men’s singles at the Tokyo Games on Sunday, triumphing over fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 on home soil. Nishikori, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said he was happy to be back playing high-level tennis after struggling with injuries in recent years. The 31-year-old, who was competing in his fourth Olympics, said he drew on his Games’ experience to help him secure victory over Rublev, who was competing as a representative of the Russian Olympic Committee.
Associated Press
The jewel of the 1964 Olympics: The Yoyogi National Stadium
The Yoyogi National Stadium by Kenzo Tange was the elegant symbol of Tokyo’s 1964 Summer Olympics, a combination of modern technique and Japanese tradition. Tange was awarded the Pritzker prize in 1987 — architecture’s highest award — and the citation described Yoyogi as “among the most beautiful buildings of the 20th century.” It went up just 19 years after Japan’s defeat in World War II, a time when building materials were in short supply in the country.