LeT module busted in J&K, four arrested

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday busted a network of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists operating in the Jammu division from the bordering Rajouri and Poonch districts, and arrested four associates of the terror outfit besides seizing arms and ammunition.

Talib Hussain Shah

alias Abu Ahmad of Draj, LeT’s commander for Rajouri — who was instrumental in major terrorist activities and strikes in Rajouri-Poonch areas over the past three years — was among those arrested, ADGP (Jammu Zone) said while addressing a press conference. He added that with the arrest of Talib and his associates, the Targain murder case, Kotranka blast, firing on

Ranjeet Singh

, the jhuggi grenade case, and the

Shahpur

grenade case have been solved.

“Talib was tasked with carrying out terror attacks on security forces, minority communities and prominent political figures in the area,” said the ADGP, adding: “Investigation has brought to the fore that Talib was involved in five major incidents of drone dropping and collection in which he received arms, ammunition, explosives, and Indian currency from Pakistan.”

Talib

also received two groups of terrorists who were transported from Kashmir to Rajouri by his associate Mohammad Shabir of Draja and one of these terrorists, Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama, was apprehended along with Talib while two other terrorist associates are still active in higher reaches of Rajouri-Poonch.

