Home NEWS ‘Less thinking’ and other tips on stress from an Olympian
NEWSNews America

‘Less thinking’ and other tips on stress from an Olympian

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘less-thinking’-and-other-tips-on-stress-from-an-olympian

TOPSHOT - Sweden Armand Duplantis celebrates in free fall just after he cleared 6.15m to set a new outdoor Men's pole vault world record during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. - Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis eclipsed Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka's 26-year mark, setting a outdoor new pole vault world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on September 17, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Sweden Armand Duplantis celebrates in free fall just after he cleared 6.15m to set a new outdoor Men's pole vault world record during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. - Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis eclipsed Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka's 26-year mark, setting a outdoor new pole vault world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on September 17, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    ‘Less thinking’ and other tips on stress from an Olympian

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis holds the world record in pole vault and he’s sharing his tips on managing stress in competition to help the rest of us manage stress in everyday life.

Source: CNN

Improve your wellbeing with mindfulness (11 Videos)

TOPSHOT - Sweden Armand Duplantis celebrates in free fall just after he cleared 6.15m to set a new outdoor Men's pole vault world record during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. - Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis eclipsed Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka's 26-year mark, setting a outdoor new pole vault world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on September 17, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Less thinking’ and other tips on stress from an Olympian

Try this routine before sleep to get a good night of rest

Optimize your breathing with these tips

Why tea is good for you and how to make the perfect cup

Get outside to improve your health

This 90-second deep breathing exercise will help relieve stress

Quiet Parks International awarded its first Quiet Wilderness Parks certification to the Zabalo River in Ecuador.

Listening to these sounds in nature will relax you

the Dalai Lama meditates 5 hours a day

Mindful meditation with the Dalai Lama

Meditation has become increasingly popular in the West since the 1960s.

How every person can benefit from meditation

And the secret to happiness is…

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 09: FC Bayern Muenchen sporting manager Matthias Sammer laughs during a press conference at the Bayern Muenchen training ground on July 9, 2014 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Does laughing make you healthier?

How listening to music helps your brain

See More

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis holds the world record in pole vault and he’s sharing his tips on managing stress in competition to help the rest of us manage stress in everyday life.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Marathon man’s remarkable journey to Tokyo 2020

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support...

As the West winds down its ‘war on...

US Sanctions Cuba For Repressing Protests, Biden Warns...

US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native...

Efforts At Improving Nigeria’s Security Are Paying Off,...

Be Fair In Documenting Us, Buhari Tells Historians...

Shun mischief, make suggestions when necessary – Abia...

Doctor gives condition for Christian Eriksen to play...

Nigerian Army honours late chief, Ibrahim Attahiru

Leave a Reply