Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 Global version launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 2k display – Republic World

Released on June 28, 2021, during the MWC 2021, Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is Lenovo’s most powerful tablet yet. It comes with a 13″ display, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The tablet runs on Android 11 OS and features plenty of storage and RAM. It also has a built-in kickstand which enables a hands-free experience. Both the specifications and price tag make the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 a premium tablet.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 Specification

Display

Right out of the box, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 comes with a 13″ LTPS 2K display with a 2160 x 1350 resolution. The panel can shine as bright as 400 nits, and supports 100% sRGB Dolby Vision, delivering an immersive viewing experience. However, a 60Hz refresh rate is a bit disappointing, as Lenovo is marketing this device as a “Cinematic tablet for home entertainment”. Nevertheless, the display is sharp, produces accurate colours and supports 10 point touch as well.

Performance

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 comes with one of the most powerful Snapdragon mobile chipsets. With up to 3.2GHz clock speed, the octa-core Snapdragon 870 is more than capable to handle heavy usage. It comes with Adreno 650 GPU which offers a decent gaming performance, running popular mobile gaming titles at medium to high settings. As far as the storage is concerned, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Battery and Multimedia

For an entertainment-centric tablet, the battery performance has to be excellent. And while the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 comes with a 10,000 mAh battery, Lenovo claims a battery life of up to 12 hours. The tablet comes with a Micro-HDMI port with HDCP 1.4 support and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port as well. Lenovo devices usually come with a decent speaker system, and so is the case with this tablet. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 has a 4 JBL speaker setup along with Dolby Atmos support and Lenovo Premium Audio Solution as well.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 Price

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is the global version of Yoga Pad Pro which was launched in China earlier this year. Along with the premium specifications, the device also supports Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2 for the creators. The flagship tablet from Lenovo is currently priced at $679, which roughly translates to Rs. 51,000. However, the tablet will launch in India later this year. Stay tuned for more updates about MWC 2021 and other product launches.

IMAGE: LENOVO YOUTUBE