Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Sleek Tablet Perfect For Individual Needs – Gizbot

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs a large 11.5-inch display and a massive 8,400 mAh battery. Plus, it includes LTE support, letting you switch to mobile data on-the-go. Priced at Rs. 44,990, it is a device made to cater to all individual needs, both personal and professional. This detailed review explains if the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro makes a good choice for you.

Specifications

Display: 11.5-inch OLED screen

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

GPU: Adreno 618

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 128GB default storage

Battery: 8,400 mAh

Platform: Android 10 OS

Camera: 13MP dual rear sensors + 8MP dual front sensors

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Design: Sleek And Stylish

One of the obvious factors that make a tablet is its fusion of a smartphone and a laptop. While you don’t get the in-built keyboard of a laptop, you surely get a massive display. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes as one of the thinnest tablets in the market, offering a narrow-bezel display. The tab measures just 5.8 mm in thickness, offering you a sleek, stylish design.

That’s not all. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro also comes as a lightweight device, weighing 485 grams. Thanks to the aluminum-alloy unibody frame, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro flaunts a dual-tone finish at the rear. Of course, you can’t use it with one hand, and using a cover/case would surely be beneficial as the back panel is prone to scratches.

Speaking of the rear panel, you’ll find the dual cameras placed vertically alongside an LED flash. The speaker grilles are placed on either side of the tablet, giving users a surround experience. The design element on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro also includes a power button at the top, embedded with a fingerprint sensor. It also includes the volume rockers, the SIM card slot, and the mics. Overall, the design of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is classy, thanks to its sleek and lightweight chassis.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Display: Immersive And Impressive

The display on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro needs highlighting. The 11.5-inch OLED display supports 2K 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. With Dolby Vision, the Lenovo tablet offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and supports 10-point multitouch. Plus, it comes with the TUV Rheinland eye comfort certification, reducing the strain on your eyes.

In a way, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is handcrafted for long-viewing hours. The Dolby Vision offers sharper contrasts and an impressive color palette. Whether you’re attending an online class, a meeting, gaming, or simply binge-watching Netflix – the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro display is designed specifically for all these tasks and more. The narrow bezels further enhance the experience, especially if you’re doodling or creating new content.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Performance: Smooth, Lag-Free

As impressive as the display is, the performance on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is also commendable. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with Adreno 618 GPU powers the tablet. The processor is coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The chipset is something we’ve seen on smartphones like the Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy M51, and so on.

I ran a couple of benchmark tests to determine the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’s performance. The Geekbench 5 scorecard showed 530 points in the single-core test and 1699 under the multi-core test. I also ran the AnTuTu benchmark to determine its speed and performance. Here, the overall score on AnTuTu showed 3,27,667, which is quite impressive.

The benchmark gave the tablet 100030 in the CPU test and 85079 in the GPU test. The AnTuTu benchmark also showed the tab spiked in heat while running the tests, up by 5 percent. The tablet also runs stock Android 10 OS loaded with apps for every need. Overall, the benchmark listings have shown the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is capable of handling multiple tasks at once without a glitch.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Battery

The massive battery on a tablet is generally double the capacity when compared to a smartphone. Here, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs an 8,400 mAh battery and doesn’t really offer any fast-charging support. I noticed it takes roughly two-and-half hours to fully charge the tablet.

But once fully charged, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro can last more than a day. No matter the activity – intense gaming, continuous video streaming, doodling, or video calls – the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro can easily last more than a day. I also noticed the battery doesn’t automatically switch to battery-saver mode, even after coming down to as low as 10 percent. So, if you’re deeply involved with an activity, it’s good to check the battery once in a while!

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Camera Performance: Click And Capture

The camera department on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is also worth mentioning here. The tablet packs a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary lens and a 5MP supporting camera. You get features like portraits, which can take impressive pictures in good lighting. The well-placed camera and the massive display help focus and adjust easily, which comes in handy when you’re traveling.

Moreover, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs a dual-selfie camera, which is another plus point. Users get to explore the 8MP+8MP sensors in the front, which offers more clarity when you’re doing video conferences. Video content creators – this dual-selfie camera is surely something that could surely change your game. I mainly used the tab for video calls, and I must say – the front cameras are quite impressive.

That said, I had major trouble with them as well! The face recognition feature on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is mediocre. Even with dual cameras in the front, the tab has refused to recognize me on numerous accounts. Eight out of ten times I’ve had to provide the PIN to unlock the tab as the face recognition refused to work, a reason for the reduced rating!

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Real-World Experience

The real-world experience with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is quite impressive. I used it mainly for gaming, video calls, reading, and binge-watching Netflix. I found that using the headphones for the video calls is much better because the mic or the speaker would be muffled when placed on a stand. Speaking of speakers, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs four JBL speakers infused with Dolby Atmos, so, all your video and audio streaming experiences are enhanced.

While the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro offers LTE support with a SIM tray, you still can’t make voice calls on this. Voice-over-internet calls and video calls over various apps are fine, but just a normal call isn’t supported here. Another point to be noted is that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro doesn’t include a bundled stylus. Nor does it pack a keyboard. If you’re looking for a tab for your routine work/online class, getting a keyboard or a pen would be advised.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Verdict

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a gadget that’s designed to cater to all individual needs. Moreover, this could be used as a household gadget – either for gaming or other uses. The device is on par with tablets from Samsung and other brands for the asking price. If you’re looking for something other than a smartphone, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is the ideal device for you.