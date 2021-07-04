Lenovo P11 Pro: Multimedia tablet with premium specs – Economic Times

The P11 Pro is the latest and most expensive Android tablet from Lenovo. Priced at Rs 44,900, the tablet is in the premium segment and can be considered a competent alternative to iPads and Galaxy Tabs. It includes stylus support, an octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 730SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, a massive battery pack and more. The Qualcomm processor handles most day-to-day tasks and games with ease.

The limited 6GB RAM somewhat restricts its capabilities. The overall performance is still good, but an additional 2GB RAM would have made a major difference. Most people buy a tablet for its extra screen estate and that is where the Tab P11 Pro Shines. The 11.5-inch Quad HD OLED display is well-calibrated.

The display offers deep blacks and contrast. Colour production and saturation levels are nice. We have no complaints about the viewing angles as well. It supports Dolby Vision and has 500 nits of peak brightness. The Tab P11 Pro comes with a JBL powered quad-speaker setup which sounds rich, clear and has a good surround sound effect, thanks to Dolby Atmos technology. It is an all-metal body that feels premium and offers well rounded corners for a comfortable grip. The dual rear camera setup of 13MP autofocus + 5MP fixed focus sensors offers decent quality images and are just average but serves the purpose.

The front camera also does what it is expected to do. One major issue with the tablet is its software. First, the tablet runs a two-generation old Android 10 operating system and second, the custom user interface is also rough with an odd design and a rather weird scaling. Animations are jumpy and inconsistent.

This is sort of a buzzkill for a rather good Android tablet. Thankfully, t he 8400mAh battery easily manages to last for around 13 hours. So, should you buy this new tab? Well, if you are looking for a good, premium-looking Android tablet that offers a good multimedia experience, good battery life, is built to last, then you should definitely go for this.