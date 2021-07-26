Lenovo Launches Legion 5 Pro with AMD Ryzen processor, Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics, price starts Rs 1,3 – Times of India

Lenovo has announced the launch of a new gaming laptop — the

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

along with its gamer-centric Legion Ultimate support in India.

The Legion 5 Pro is powered by the latest generation

AMD Ryzen

5000 series processor and up to 140W

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

graphics.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Price and availability

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes in Storm Grey and is available in multiple configurations.

The base variant with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and 16GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 1,39,990 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and 32GB RAM variant is available at Rs 1,59,990

The laptop can be pre-ordered on Amazon.in and Lenovo.com today onwards. It will soon be available across all offline channels in August 2021.

Lenovo Legion Ultimate Support: Pricing

The Legion Ultimate Support can be purchased separately for one year and two years at Rs 999 and Rs 1,999 respectively.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Specification

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor which is based on AMD’s new Zen 3 architecture. It is paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 dedicated graphics and up to 32GB of RAM.

The laptop also comes with Legion AI Engine that allows dynamically shifting of power between the CPU and GPU for boosting framerates on top AAA gaming titles.

Lenovo has equipped the Legion 5 with multiple thermal sensors and Legion ColdFront 3.0 thermal management technology far faster heat dissipation and prevent thermal throttling.

Legion 5 Pro boasts a 16-inch QHD display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It also offers a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The panel also supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSynch.

Apart from all these, the display is VESA certified, supports Dolby Vision and HDR 400.

The LegionTrueStrike Keyboard with soft-landing switches and 4-zone RGB lighting and large touchpad is also a part of the Legion 5 Pro.

The laptop claims to offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

