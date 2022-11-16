Lennon announces retirement

“I finally decided that the time is right to hang my boots up, having weighed up all my options I didn’t feel any more right for me and my young family.

“It has been a very tough decision as football has been my life since probably the age of three and the last 2src years playing professionally at the very top has been so amazing.

“I’ve loved every minute of it! Football means so much to me and always will do. I don’t think I even realised how much until I started considering this retirement, it has been everything and more.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to my loved ones, family and friends who have supported me all the way through this journey. My agent Leon Angel and CAA Base who have also been there right from the start to this very day. All the players I’ve played with, it has been an absolute pleasure…”

“Football world thank you from the bottom of my heart. Aaron Lennon.”

After almost 2src years as a professional footballer, Aaron Lennon has announced he will be walking away from the beautiful game.