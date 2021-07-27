lekki-epe-road:-lagos-gives-illegal-structures’-owners-thursday-deadline

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task force) has issued a three-day Removal Notice to all owners of makeshift structures, kiosks and vehicles at Maroko and Lekki Coastal Road.

On Monday, the Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye said the action became necessary due to the construction of the road that would serve as an alternative route for the Lekki – Epe expressway.

He said the highway leads to Lekki Free Trade Zone and presently has several illegal buildings, among others, used for trading activities by different artisans.

“The stretch of the road has been taken over by mechanics, block makers, bamboo and wood sellers, shanties and other illegal occupiers, which will impede effective road construction,” he said.

Jejeloye announced that on the expiration of the notification on Thursday, his team would remove all unapproved structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles, etc.

The CSP believes the clearance and raids of criminal hideouts in Marwa Waterside would also help to reduce traffic robberies on the Lekki – Ajah corridor.

The officer appealed to affected owners and occupiers to heed the state government order, warning that defaulters will face justice.

In December 2019, the Lagos government carried out a similar clean up of the same axis.