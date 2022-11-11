Leicester’s KAV Heading Home to O2 Academy

Former Happy Mondays guitarist KAV is heading to Leicester later this month, bringing his sensational new solo material to the city’s premier music venue.

Leicester-born KAV has been working on solo work for the past four years in Los Angeles, with his first single ‘Blaggers N’ Liars’ showcasing an incredible sound that has been compared to the likes of Primal Scream, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Led Zeppelin and Bob Dylan.

Having received airplay at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, KAV will be playing the 02 Academy Leicester on Saturday 21st April, with limited tickets remaining for what promises to be a powerful show. With his ‘band of blaggers’ behind him, KAV’s sound combines dirty guitar sounds with laid back drum loops, making for a truly unique sound.

KAV reformed Happy Mondays with Shaun Ryder back in 2004, co-writing the band’s last album in addition to the track ‘Playground Superstar’, which was used in the motion picture ‘Goal!’

‘Blaggers N’ Liars’ has received rave reviews from the likes of The Sun, Q and Kerrang! – setting up an eagerly anticipated wait for the imminent release of his first solo album ‘Band of Blaggers’.

Football fans will most likely have already heard the anthemic ‘Blaggers N’ Liars’, with the track used for highlights on Sky Sports, Bioreports’s ‘Football Focus’ and ITV’s FA Cup coverage.

If you haven’t heard it already, click here to take a listen to ‘Blaggers N’ Liars’ – and head to www.o2academyleicester.co.uk to purchase tickets for this unmissable gig, which are priced at just £7.

For more video performances by KAV, head to his YouTube channel KAVMusicTV.

