Leicester team news & predicted line-up vs West Ham

Open in new windowAfter a slow start to the season, Leicester have now won three of their last four and climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 14th.

As for West Ham, they are 15th and have won just one of their last five league outings.

Ahead of the game, 101GreatGoals has taken a look at the latest Leicester team news.

Leicester predicted XI vs West HamLeicester team news vs West HamJonny Evans

Evans picked up a calf injury back in October that saw him miss five league games on the bounce.

However, he returned to action in midweek and is likely to start vs the Hammers.

Ryan Bertrand

Bertrand has been out of action since 2021/22 when he was forced to undergo knee surgery.

The left-back still does not have a clear-cut return date.

Ricardo Pereira

Pereira is another long-term absentee but he looks set to return in the new year.

James Justin

With Bertrand and Pereira both out, Justin has been a key figure for Leicester this season, including scoring in the League Cup vs Newport earlier this week.

However, the full-back ruptured his Achilles Tendon in that match and is now out for the rest of the season:

“He will have his operation [on Thursday] and it will probably put him out for the rest of the season,” said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

“We will see how he recovers and go from there.”

