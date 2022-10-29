Leicester City team news and Predicted XI ahead of Manchester City clash

Leicester City kick off the weekend’s action as they host Premier League champions Manchester City looking to continue their improved form in recent weeks.

The Foxes began the season in awful form, but have won back to back games to lift them clear of the relegation zone and clinically dispatched Wolves 4-0 last time out.

Meanwhile, Manchester City can go back to the top of the Premier League with a win, overtaking Arsenal who don’t play until Sunday.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Leicester side.

Leicester City Predicted Line UpLeicester City predicted lineup vs Manchester City

Double boost as pair back in trainingThe Foxes have been handed a double boost as both Wilfried Ndidi and Jonny Evans have reportedly returned to full training ahead of the clash after picking up knocks last month.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for either player, and following a resounding 4-0 win last weekend it is unlikely that Rodgers will wish to change too much.

11th September 2021; King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire, England; Premier League Football, Leicester City versus Manchester City; Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City 2GJP5GM 11th September 2021; King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire, England; Premier League Football, Leicester City versus Manchester City; Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City (Alamy Stock Photo)

Vardy’s record to come into equation?Jamie Vardy replaced Patson Daka after an hour against Wolves and, though he is now well into the twilight of his career, the Englishman has a fantastic record against the biggest teams in the division.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are the three sides that Vardy has scored the most against in his career, with the 35 year old having netted 9 goals in 18 appearances against the Cityzens, albeit only winning five of his 18 games against the Champions.

But, with all the focus on Erling Haaland, could it be another striker that steals the headlines at the King Power?

Maddison looking to impressWith the England squad announcement looming ever closer, few on paper have done more to warrant a call up than Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Still bafflingly overlooked by Gareth Southgate, he is running out of games to prove to the Three Lions boss that he should be on the plane, and will certainly see a game against the Premier League Champions as an opportunity to do just that.

Only three English Premier League players have been involved in 20+ Premier League goals in 2022:

✅ Harry Kane

✅ Ivan Toney

✅ James Maddison

Get him on the plane ✈️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/scWMSI3YwX

— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 24, 2022

-:Ralf Rangnick reveals the six stars he tried to sign as Manchester United bossRevealed: Juventus’ stance over sacking Massimiliano Allegri in January

–