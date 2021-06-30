leicester-city-sign-high-scoring-african-striker-to-compete-with-iheanacho-next-season

Paston Daka is Leicester City’s first signing of season after being linked with the Premier League club for weeks

The Zambian forward £23milion move from Red Bul Salzburg to the King Power outfit on a five-year deal

The 22-year-old was the league’s topscorer last season with 27 goals in 28 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paston Daka has finally completed a £23milion move to Leicester City following from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, Sky Sports, Facebook.

The 22-year-old was in top form in the Austrian Bundesliga last season as he scored 32 goals in 42 matches in all competitions.

The Zambian international signed a five-year deal with the King Power outfit and will be in Brendan Rodgers’ side for the new season.

Patson Daka will be a handful for teams next season after scoring a remarkable 32 goals in 42 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg last season.

Photo by David Geieregger

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

The striker told LCTV after the move:

“I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic club. It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next,

“I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

“I will give my best for the club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon.”

Salzburg have been doing businesses with Premier League clubs in the past with the likes of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino all moving to the English top-flight division.

Daka will partner will veteran forward Jamie Vardy or Nigerian star Kelelchi Iheanacho upfront when the season resumes in August.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe will become the most dominant name in football after the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o, Caught Offside.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker over the years has shown that he is a future contender for the Ballon d’Or and the Cameroon icon believes the 22-year-old will set the pace for others to follow.

Eto’o was Messi’s teammate for a couple of years during his spell at the Camp Nou dubbed Mbappe as the new god of the beautiful game.

Source: .