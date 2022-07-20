leicester-boss,-rodgers-provides-positive-injury-update-on-ndidi

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers expects Wilfred Ndidi to be back in action soon after the midfielder picked up an injury in training last week.

Ndidi missed the latter part of the last campaign after picking up an ankle injury in Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash against French club, Stade Rennes.

The Nigerian international has been working his way back to full fitness but his latest injury is set to derail his comeback for the Foxes.

Rodgers has however allayed fears over Ndidi’s fitness ahead of his side’s pre-season friendly against Hull City.

“Wilf’s twisted his ankle in training a few days ago. We don’t think it’s too serious,” manager Brendan Rodgers told LCFC TV.

“It’s a high ankle sprain, so he had a scan on it and it’ll hopefully be okay.”

Ndidi is expected to be fit for the friendlies against Preston North End and Derby County later this week should he miss out against Hull City.