Leicester blow: Brendan Rodgers provides disastrous James Justin injury update

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Justin will miss the rest of the season with an injury.

The defender was stretchered off against Newport County in what looked like a terrible injury.

Now, it has been revealed that Justin has ruptured his Achilles and will play no further part in the Foxes’ campaign.

Justin’s season overLiverpool v Leicester City – Premier League LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Luis Diaz of Liverpool beats James Justin of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield on February 10, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images )

Justin becomes the latest victim to suffer a long-term injury and have his hopes of making the World Cup dashed.

The defender, along with his club, was just coming back into form and was in contention for a possible Three Lions call-up.

However, any hopes of being on the plane to Qatar were ended on Tuesday evening having ruptured his Achilles.

The 24-year-old has previously suffered an early season-ending injury having done his ACL back in February 2021.

Now, he is set for another extended spell on the sidelines.

Terrible news for James Justin. Looking at 7-9 month return timeline & another extended layoff after his previous ACL surgery, was just rounding into physical form. Really tough combination of injuries. #LCFC https://t.co/xZDK2qWvE3

— Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 10, 2022

