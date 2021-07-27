LEGO Reveals MCU Minifigure Collectibles With Throg & Alligator Loki – Screen Rant

LEGO has unveiled its latest wave of collectible “mystery” bag minifigures, this time based off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most recently released properties. These are the first mystery bags LEGO has released based on the Marvel universe. The minifigures in this collection include characters from the first four Disney+ MCU series, namely WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?. Apart from the minifigures themselves, each bag includes a relevant accessory (and in some cases, even a smaller animal companion) based on the character’s appearance in their respective show.

LEGO’s mystery bag sets adopt the trading card approach to collecting. Each bag is unlabelled, and has a chance to include any one of the twelve characters announced for the wave; whether or not the desired minifigure is included is entirely up to chance. The company initially adopted this tactic to sell miscellaneous un-themed minifigures, but have since ventured out into licensed IP’s such as Harry Potter, DC Comics, and even The Simpsons. For minifigure collectors, the mystery bag line is a far less expensive alternative to collect specific figures without being having to purchase entire LEGO sets.

According to LEGO.com, the MCU mystery bags will release on September 1 and will cost $4.99 USD per figure. There will be twelve different minifigures available in this wave, each with its own personalized accessory. Look below to find the full list of available characters provided by LEGO.com as well as a clear image of each minifigure:

Action lovers young and old can collect, display or add cool character minifigures into their current playsets from Marvel Studios Original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?, featuring The Scarlet Witch, The Vision, Monica Rambeau, Winter Soldier, Captain America, Loki, Sylvie, T’Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, Gamora with the Blade of Thanos, Zombie Hunter Spidey and Zombie Captain America.

Up until 2021, Hasbro had the sole license to produce Marvel-themed action figures. Although LEGO released countless Marvel-themed LEGO sets in the past (all of which included minifigures), they were unable to sell standalone minifigures alone as that would have technically been a violation of Hasbro’s exclusivity contract with Disney. It seems now that the terms of that contract are loosening with LEGO’s latest wave of MCU-themed mystery bag sets.

Fans have been clamoring for LEGO to release Marvel-themed mystery bag sets for years. It’s exciting to finally see them come to fruition, especially considering the fact that this first wave is inspired entirely by Marvel Studios’ latest properties. With Disney’s merchandise exclusivity contracts loosening, hopefully LEGO will soon be able to release similar standalone minifigures based on Star Wars characters – another IP that has yet to receive a mystery bag line. In the meantime, LEGO fans will have plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe figures to keep them and their wallets busy.

More: Every Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Source: LEGO

