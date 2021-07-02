legion-baseball:-bold’s-bats-prevail

Jul. 2—BIRD ISLAND — Owen Flann drove in three runs for the BOLD Mudhens in a 9-6 win over the Redwood Falls American Legion baseball team Thursday night at Lions Memorial Park.

Redwood Falls jumped ahead 2-0 through one inning, but BOLD managed to take a 4-3 lead after three innings. The two traded the lead again in the fifth before the Mudhens pulled away with a three-run bottom of the sixth.

Zeke Walton had two RBIs and two stolen bases, finishing 1-for-2. Braeden Tersteeg, Avery Herdina and Aidan Elfering each had a double in the victory.

Rylan Gass got the win after striking out eight in four innings of relief. Herdina started the game, tallying three strikeouts through the first three innings.

BOLD will have back-to-back home games, with Hector on Monday and Sacred Heart-MACCRAY on Tuesday.

BOLD 9,

Redwood Falls 6

Redwood Falls 201 120 0-6 10 1

BOLD 013 113 x-9 7 0

Hitting — Redwood Falls: Alex Lang 3-4 2b 3b, Carter Guetter 2-4 hr rbi-2, Brock Farasyn 1-3, Carter Peterson 1-2, Brandon Lang 2-4 2b, Austin Gunderson 1-3 … BOLD: Braeden Tersteeg 1-4 2b sb-2, Avery Herdina 1-3 2b, Aidan Elfering 1-3 2b, Zeke Walton 1-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Tim Peppel 1-2, Tate Sheehan 1-2 rbi, Owen Flann 1-2 rbi-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Redwood Falls: Not available … BOLD: Herdina 3-4-3-3-0-3, Rylan Gass (W) 4-6-3-3-2-8

Glenwood-Lowry 11,

Long Prairie 1

Glenwood-Lowry pieced together 12 hits in a five-inning victory over Long Prairie in Glenwood.

Leading the way was Mitchell Gruber, who was 4-for-4 with two triples, a double, two runs and an RBI. Aaron Ver Steeg drove in three runs and scored twice, going 2-for-4. Dylan Alexander added two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Darion Alexander was the winning pitcher, striking out eight while giving up just one hit over three innings.

Long Prairie 000 10- 1 4 2

Glenwood-Lowry 371 0x-11 12 0

Hitting — Long Prairie: Tye Urman 1-2 r, Benjamin Larson 2-2, Korbin Lowe 1-2 rbi … Glenwood-Lowry: Mitchell Gruber 4-4 2b 3b-2 r-2 rbi, Darion Alexander 2-3 2b 3b r-3 sb bb, Aaron Ver Steeg 2-4 r-2 rbi-3, Dylan Alexander 2-2 3b r rbi-2, Logan Rood 1-2, Hunter Johnson 1-1 r sb bb, PJ Johnson 0-1 r rbi bb sf, Riley Johnson 0-3 r rbi, Jace Lindemann 0-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Long Prairie: Juan Jesus Melenciano (L) 1 1/3-9-10-9-3-0, Urman 2 2/3-3-1-1-1-2 … Glenwood-Lowry: Da. Alexander (W) 3-1-0-0-0-8, Torii Johnson 2-3-1-1-0-2

Willmar 11, Tri-Town 5

Willmar Post 167 held a 7-3 lead over the Tri-Town Black Sox — representing Atwater, Cosmos, and Grove City — after two innings. That kept Tri-Town at bay as Willmar came away with an 11-5 victory at Bill Taunton Stadium..

Ian Koosman sparked a four-run first inning for Willmar after an infield error on a Koosman grounder allowed two runs to score. Carter Schow followed up with a two-run single.

In the second, Tri-Town gained some ground as starting pitcher Zach Bagley helped his cause with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Josh Kingery made it a one-run game with a hard-hit two-run single to center field off Post 167 pitcher Andrew Baumgart.

Koosman and Schow pulled through again in the bottom of the second. Koosman drove in another two runs on a double to left field, followed by an RBI single by Schow on a grounder through the middle of the infield.

Tri-Town 031 000 1- 5 5 5

Willmar 430 130 x-11 9 0

Hitting — Tri-Town: Josh Kingery 1-4 r rbi-2, Josh Kinzler 1-3, Connor Barker 1-3 2b r, Jack Peterson 1-2 r, Zach Bagley 1-2 r rbi, Logan Straumann 0-3 rbi, Hayden Straumann 0-2 r … Willmar: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Tri-Town: Bagley (L) 4-5-8-5-6-3, Peterson 2-4-3-3-0-2 … Willmar: Not available