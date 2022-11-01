Legendary Rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest Festival Is Coming to the Metaverse

Following the drop of Ozzy Osbourne’s Cryptobatz non-fungible token (NFT) collection that consists of 9,666 unique bats designed by the legendary rocker, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne announced Ozzfest is coming to the metaverse. This annual hard rock music festival will take place in Decentraland from November 10-13, located on various stages in the virtual metaverse land.

Ozzfest to Take Place in the Metaverse via Decentraland

According to an announcement revealed on Tuesday, Ozzy Osbourne is bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse. The announcement sent to - News explains that the popular hard rock and metal festival will host a line-up of over 100 acts including virtual performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, and Black Label Society. The event is being dubbed “the first metal and rock music festival to enter the metaverse,” and it will be the first Ozzfest performance since 2018.

Ozzfest was founded by Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and his son Jack in 1996 and the Ozzfest festival toured annually up until 2018. In addition to Ozzy, the festival has had a great number of hard rock, hardcore, and metal acts join including bands like System of a Down, Pantera, Mudvayne, Static-X, Hatebreed, Sepultura, Slipknot, and Godsmack. The festival is set to start on November 10 and run for three days on its own land parcel located in Decentraland.

The music festival is free for anyone to attend but owners of Ozzy’s Cryptobatz NFT collection will get “VIP viewing access” and “free wearables.” Osbourne revealed the Cryptobatz NFT collection in December 2021, a compilation that pays tribute to the time Osbourne bit the head off a bat on stage in 1982. The metaverse-based Ozzfest will feature “a sprawling gothic castle” and the Ozzfest logo on the front of the castle.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse,” Osbourne said in a press release sent to - News. “This allows me and the other bands on the festival to engage with the community in new and interesting ways. We have some really exciting things planned,” the rock singer added.

The upcoming Ozzfest in the metaverse follows Osbourne releasing his thirteenth studio album “Patient Number 9.” The record got favorable reviews from the likes of consequence.net and Metacritic. Consequence.net wrote that “Ozzy Osbourne is [a] bright light on [the] new album,” and “Patient Number 9” got a 75 out of 100 average score rating on the review aggregation web portal Metacritic.

Tags in this story

Black Label Society, Cryptobats, Decentraland, decentraland.org, gothic castle, Hatebreed, Metaverse, Motorhead, Mudvayne, New Album, Ozzfest, Ozzfest metaverse, Ozzy Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne metaverse, Ozzy Osbourne NFTs, Ozzy Osbourne Web3, Pantera, Patient Number 9, Sepultura, Slipknot, Static-X, System of a Down, Web3

What do you think about Ozzy Osbourne bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse via a three-day festival in Decentraland? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comment section below.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at - News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for - News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. - does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

–