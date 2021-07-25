Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – How to Beat Tentalus (Boss Guide) – Screen Rant

Tentalus is the boss of the Sandship dungeon in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This guide will show players how to defeat this boss.

Tentalus is one of the many bosses players will come across in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This guide will show players how they can defeat it. It’s not very often an older Zelda title gets the full-blown HD treatment. While the game only offers small quality-of-life improvements rather than new content like dungeons or bosses, these changes make going back to this Zelda title easier than ever before. Once players start to get comfortable exploring the surface, one of their main challenges will be exploring the Sandship dungeon. Inside its depths, players will come across Tentalus and will need to defeat it to progress through the game. This guide will show players how they can complete each of its many phases.

A big part of taking on older enemies in this version of the game comes from the way it handles Link’s sword swings. Players have the option between the traditional motion controls or using the new analog stick method. Depending on the direction of the stick will determine which way Link will slash his sword. It all works the same for the rest of his gear. Here’s how players can take down Tentalus in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

How To Defeat Tentalus in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

At the start of the fight, Link will need to escape from the ship to the surface. Tentacles will be blocking the path. To progress, players will need to use the Skyward Strike to clear them out. When running, players will also need to avoid barrels to make it to the exit. The ship will begin to sink so avoid falling in the water by running towards the exit. This is where the real battle begins.

A small cutscene will play and Tantalus will make its official appearance. Similar to the beginning of the battle, players will need to use the Skyward Strike to attack its tentacles as it appears. Its full body will eventually make its way above water and players will need to shoot arrows into its eyes. This will cause it to keel over and players will have open season to damage it. At this point, players will just need to loop this process in order to defeat the boss. Giant eyeballs have been a staple when it comes to taking down Zelda bosses. Defeat Tentalus and players will now have access to a new sacred power.

