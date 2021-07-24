Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – How to Beat Bilocyte (Boss Guide) – Screen Rant

The Bilocyte is one of the bosses players will encounter in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This guide will show players how they can defeat it. Throughout Link’s adventure, players will be exploring both the surface and the sky. While the surface is a brand new terrain that Link explores in order to find his lost friend, Zelda, players will return to the sky to complete optional side quests, level up their gear, or learn more about the world above. When exploring the Thunderhead region of the game, players will come across Levias who acts as the guardian of the sky. It is revealed that Levias has been taken control of by a parasite known as Bilocyte. This guide will show players how they can defeat this boss battle.

Before jumping into this battle, players will want to make sure they have max HP and arrows. This boss fight takes place half in the sky and half on the surface (sort of). Regardless, players will need to trust their loyal Loftwing companion to take down this parasite. This guide will show players how they can defeat Bilocyte in Skyward Sword HD.

How To Defeat The Bilocyte in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

This battle is broken up into two different phases. At the start, players will need to use their Loftwing to get close enough to Levias. The speed is about the same so players will need to boost to get closer. Here, players can see that eyeballs are scattered all around the body. To remove them, players will need to use the Spiral Charge attack into the eyeballs. If the player misses the attack, they will need to loop back around and try again. After removing them all, players will now have the chance to mount Levias’s body.

Now, Bilocyte will make a full appearance and players can use the rest of the weapons in their toolkit. Bilocyte will open up the battle by shooting out green gunk that players can deflect using their swords. Alternatively, players can use arrows or a Skyward Strike to damage the eye directly. After getting hit for a while, the Bilocyte will fall over and players can attack his body directly. Just repeat this process a few times and the Bilocyte will be defeated. Now, Levias is free from its control. It can return to protecting the sky once more.

