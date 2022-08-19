Home NEWS Leeds United vs Chelsea: Tuchel reveals three expectations from EPL tie
Leeds United vs Chelsea: Tuchel reveals three expectations from EPL tie

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has revealed three expectations when his team tackles Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League tie at Elland Road.

Tuchel said he expects a high-intensity game, high pressing team, and an emotional stadium when Chelsea clashes with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Tuchel’s men head to the game following a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League encounter.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach said, “I expect a high-intensity game, a high pressing team, and an emotional stadium.”

He added, “We had a fantastic game last season at Elland Road, we were very dominant and effective in front of goal.

“There was an early red card that played into our hands, but still, we were very impressive in our performance.”

The kick-off time for the match is 2pm, Nigerian time.

