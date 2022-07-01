Home NEWS Leeds United, OGC Nice, battle for Simon


Leeds United and OGC Nice are battling it out to sign Moses Simon on a permanent deal from Nantes.

Simon, according to RMC has agreed on personal terms with Nice and has tabled a €10m offer for the Nigerian international.

Nantes are, however, demanding €15m to sell the winger.

Leeds United are willing to match Nantes’ valuation, but Simon prefers a move to Nice.

The Premier League club are targeting Simon as a potential replacement for Brazil winger, Raphinha, who is expected to join either Chelsea or Barcelona.

The pacy winger scored six goals and recorded eight assists in 30 league appearances for Nantes last season.

Simon has also been linked with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

