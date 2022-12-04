Home SPORTS Leeds eyeing reunion with Newcastle striker in January window
Leeds eyeing reunion with Newcastle striker in January window

Leeds United have set their sights firmly on a member of the attacking ranks at Premier League rivals Newcastle as a potential January reinforcement, according to reports.

The Magpies star in the sights of the powers that be at Elland Road? Chris Wood.

As per Football Insider, Leeds, altogether unsurprisingly, are keen to add fresh blood up top ahead of the 2nd half of the campaign.

This comes as star frontman Patrick Bamford continues to struggle for both form and fitness.

Wood, who actually has prior experience in the colours of the Whites after lining out in west Yorkshire from 2015–2017, has, in turn, been identified as a leading target.

Pre Season Friendly – Newcastle United v Benfica – Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal – July 26, 2022. Newcastle United’s Chris Wood reacts. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes (Alamy Stock Photo)

One major stumbling block in any such pursuit, however, comes in the form of the will of the board at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle, it is understood, are reluctant to allow Wood to move on mid-season, having previously fended off interest in the signature of the New Zealand international during the summer.

In turn, despite being set to slip to third-choice in the centre-forward pecking order on Tyneside upon the return to fitness of Alexander Isak, Wood reuniting with Leeds this winter, as things stand, looks unlikely.

👀| 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗽: Leeds United are plotting a move to re-sign Chris Wood in January. Leeds reportedly see Wood, who spent two seasons at Elland Road before moving to Burnley in 2017, as an alternative to Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo. #NUFC

[Via FootballInsider]

— NUFC360 (@NUFC360) December 3, 2022

Netherlands 3-1 United States: Match report, player ratings, expert analysis, fan reaction and more

Pele moved to end of life care as he battles against cancer

