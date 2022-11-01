Lee Jihan Cause Of Death, Age, Net Worth: Lee Jihan was a famous South Korean singer and actor who sadly lost his life at the age of 24.

Lee Jihan found fame during a South Korean singing competition, before successfully moving into acting. Lee Jihan died on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Lee Jihan was part of the over 150 people that died at the Seoul Halloween stampede. The two agencies representing the star – 935 Entertainment and 9Auto Entertainment – confirmed the news on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Lee Jihan Biography

Lee Jihan is a 24-four-year-old Korean actor, who lived and grew up in South Korea. He has a talent for singing and acting, specifically comedy.

Lee Jihan became known as a contestant on ‘Produce 101’ Season 2 in 2017, a South Korean boy group reality show that aired in 2016 and 2017 on Mnet television station

As an artist, Lee Jihan works with Pan Entertainment as a trainee, after completing the program, he signed up with Widmay Entertainment and participated in the series ‘Today Was Another Day Of Nam Hyun’s Days’.

Lee Jihan Cause Of Death

Lee Jihan died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was a victim of the Seoul Halloween crush that killed over 150 people. 935 Entertainment and 9Auto Entertainment (two agencies representing the star) confirmed the news on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Lee Jihan Age

Lee Jihan was born on Monday, August 3, 1998, and he died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The multi-talented actor and singer celebrated his 24th birthday on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Lee Jihan net worth

Although Lee Jihan was young, he has been so popular and successful. At the time of his death, several online reports state that Lee Jihan’s net worth was estimated at $300,000.

Lee Jihan Parents

Currently, the is no information about the parents of the late actor and singer Lee Jihan.

Who Was Lee Jihan Girlfriend

Lee Jihan kept his relationship status private. Therefore we do not know if the actor was dating or was single.

Does Lee Jihan Have Any Siblings?

It could be possible the late singer and actor had siblings, but the names and identities of his siblings are not known.

