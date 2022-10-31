Home SPORTS Lecce 0-1 Juventus: Fagioli lifts dire match from doldrums with dazzling strike
Lecce 0-1 Juventus: Fagioli lifts dire match from doldrums with dazzling strike

Lecce 0-1 Juventus: Fagioli lifts dire match from doldrums with dazzling strike

Nicolo Fagioli lit up a drab game with a classy winner for Juventus as Massimiliano Allegri’s team scrambled a 1-src victory at Lecce on Saturday.

The substitute made the breakthrough in the 73rd minute, turning in the penalty area after a short pass from the left flank by Samuel Iling before curling an exquisite shot in off the far post.

Juventus had all the pressure leading up to that, but they rarely threatened a breakthrough, with an injury-hit team playing with little confidence.

Amid their Champions League group-stage failure, this result, however scrappily it was obtained, gives Juventus a third successive win and clean sheet in Serie A.

