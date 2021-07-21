lebron,-nba-players-react-to-antetokounmpo,-bucks-winning-ring

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions.

It’s a great story: The little-known No. 15 pick in the draft turning himself into a superstar, Khris Middleton — a throw-in on the Brandon Jennings trade — becoming a No. 2 option and All-NBA player in his own right, a couple of coaches, a lot of heartaches, Jason Kidd and Mike Budehholzer, an all-in trade for Jrue Holiday, and 50-point close out game from Antetokounmpo to seal a title.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a lot of other NBA players took to Twitter to react and congratulate Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

