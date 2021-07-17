LeBron James shouts out his ‘haters’ as ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ makes $32M opening weekend – Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James can really do it all. During his career, James has lived up to the immense hype placed on him in high school, brought a championship to Cleveland and founded a school. But perhaps his greatest accomplishment came Saturday, as James proved he could get fans to turn out and see a terrible movie.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” topped “Black Widow” at the box office, bringing in $32 million during its opening weekend, according to Deadline. James was pretty satisfied with that, tweeting out a link to Deadline’s story with the message, “Hi Haters.”

It was the best opening weekend by a Warner Bros. movie during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” topped “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which brought in $28.2 million during its opening weekend.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hasn’t received strong reviews

While fans flocked to see James on the big screen, critics have had a much harsher reaction to the film. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has a 31 on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a 36 on Metacritic.

Those figures aren’t everything. If you were expecting the “Space Jam” sequel to be “The Godfather,” we’re not sure what to tell you.

The first “Space Jam” film, which starred Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, didn’t review well either, but millennials of a certain age will still go to bat for that movie.

Perhaps James’ version will have a similar following with young fans.

LeBRon James is happy about “Space Jam: A New Legacy” making $32 million on opening weekend. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

