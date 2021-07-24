lebron-james-shares-his-thoughts-on-browns-new-uniforms

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have always had a unique sports relationship with LeBron James. If those fans are also fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was often adored and loved. If those fans are purely Browns fans or hold animosity for James leaving the team twice, LeBron is often disliked or hated.

This is especially true for Browns fans because of James’ long-stated childhood fandom of the Dallas Cowboys. While “a kid from Akron” embraced the Browns while playing in Cleveland, both times, fans weren’t sure if it was real.

James even starred in a commercial where he daydreamed of playing in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns:

Today, LeBron once again showed that he pays attention to his hometown football team despite his childhood love of the Cowboys. After the Browns released their 75th-anniversary uniforms, James was impressed:

With James out in Los Angeles and another NBA season starting shortly after the NFL one, it is unlikely we will see LeBron in attendance at a Browns game. However, it is a good sign for marketing purposes that James sees the new uniform as “SO fire (times 20).”

What do you think of the Browns 75th anniversary uniforms? Do you agree with LeBron?