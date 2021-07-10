Home ENTERTAINMENT LeBron James, Bugs Bunny pose on new edition of SLAM Magazine – LeBron Wire
ENTERTAINMENT

LeBron James, Bugs Bunny pose on new edition of SLAM Magazine – LeBron Wire

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
lebron-james,-bugs-bunny-pose-on-new-edition-of-slam-magazine-–-lebron-wire

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is releasing on July 16, and the world will soon see the story of LeBron James and the Tune Squad crew.

Taking on a fresh plot from the 1996’s “Space Jam” film starring NBA legend Michael Jordan, James’ son is trapped in the digital world by villain Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle.

In order for James to rescue his son, he must win a game of basketball, so he recruits Bugs Bunny and the rest of the iconic Looney Tunes characters to face off against the Goon Squad.

Ahead of the movie’s release, SLAM Magazine unveiled its latest cover, which features James and Bugs Bunny with the orange aesthetic from the film:

LeBron’s leading the Squad with Bugs, the first cartoon character to be on the cover of SLAM. 👑🐰 @SLAMGoods https://t.co/SUUD0MimnX pic.twitter.com/hpPWhiYJmk

— SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 9, 2021

It’s also an important moment for the future of cartoon characters, as Bugs’ appearance is the first cartoon character to be displayed on the cover of SLAM.

The magazine is available to purchase on SLAM’s website for $8.99 USD, including different colorways that are currently out of stock.

Loading

Loading…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Royal Family news – Wimbledon sees Kate Middleton...

Matt Damon reveals he turned down 10 percent...

Jade & Calum Scott’s original ICONIC performances will...

N’Jeri Eaton Becomes The First ‘Head Of Podcasts’...

Clark Gregg Hints At Phil Coulson MCU Return...

Barack Obama’s summer 2021 playlist features Drake, Lil...

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Emmy interviews:...

Zendaya on Being ‘So Close’ With Tom Holland...

Damian Lillard’s New Song Featured on Space Jam:...

“There’s nothing like Naija Amapiano, allow South Africans...

Leave a Reply