lebanon’s-water-system-on-brink-of-total-collapse,-says-un

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanon’s water supply system is on the verge of total collapse, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in what would mark the latest development in the eastern Mediterranean country’s slide into chaos.

More than 71% of the country’s population — over 4 million people including 1 million refugees — are at immediate risk of losing access to safe water, UNICEF said on Friday.

Water pumping is expected to gradually cease across the country in the next four to six weeks, due to shortages in funding, fuel and other supplies such as chlorine and spare parts, according to the UN agency. Rampant fuel shortages in recent weeks have seen large parts of Lebanon’s economy grind to a halt.

“A loss of access to the public water supply could force households to make extremely difficult decisions regarding their basic water, sanitation and hygiene needs,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon.

Lebanon is mired in financial and political crisis that the World Bank has described as one of the three worst economic disasters since the mid-19th century. Its GDP per capita has contracted by around 40%, and more than 50% of the population has likely slipped under the poverty line.