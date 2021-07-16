lebanon’s-hariri-gives-up-on-government-formation,-throwing-the-country-into-further-chaos-–.

Lebanese politician and former Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave up on his mandate to form a government for the crisis-rocked country on Thursday, sending Lebanon into yet deeper chaos as its beleaguered currency hits its lowest level ever.

After nearly nine months of failed negotiations to form a cabinet with his counterpart, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Hariri stepped down from his role as prime minister-designate.

There are currently no apparent alternatives to fill Hariri’s position, leaving little prospect of a turnaround for the country’s devastated economy.



“It is clear we will not be able to agree with his excellency the president,” Hariri told reporters after a meeting with Aoun that lasted less than 20 minutes. “That is why I excuse myself from government formation.”