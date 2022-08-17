Home Uncategorized Leave Valley, it’s the only option left, KPs’ body tells community
Leave Valley, it's the only option left, KPs' body tells community

SRINAGAR: Sanjay Kumar Tickoo, president of

Kashmiri Pandit

Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), a Srinagar-based organisation of local Pandits, on Tuesday asked all members of this minority community to leave the

Valley

.

Issuing a hard-hitting statement in the aftermath of Tuesday’s killing of

Sunil Kumar

and critically injuring his brother, Pitambar aka Pintu in Chotigam village of Shopian district, Tickoo asked all local Pandits to leave the Valley.

“No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in Kashmir Valley. For Kashmiri Pandits, only one option left is to leave Kashmir or get killed by the religiously fanatic minds who have support from the local population,” the KPSS statement said. It alleged that tourists and Amarnath Yatris remained safe in Kashmir, but non-local Muslims and

Kashmiri Pandits

are the target of terrorists. The statement accuses the government for its alleged failure to protect the Kashmiri Pandit community. J&K has recorded a string of attacks over the past week amid heightened security for Independence Day. Migrant worker

Mohammad Amrej

, 19, from Bihar’s Madhepura was killed at his rented house in north Kashmir’s Bandipora last Friday, while a special police officer was wounded in a separate attack in

Anantnag

later in the afternoon.

