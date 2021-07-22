The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned a former presidential aide, Reuben Abati to stay off its affairs and leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB warned that Abati would soon destroy him for interfering in its activities and that of Kanu.

Emma Powerful, spokesman of the group, warned that the former presidential aide would soon be ridiculed and brought down.

In a statement Thursday, Powerful noted that Abati’s hatred for people of the Southeast extraction can not change God’s plan for the region.

According to Powerful: “Those close to him should advise him to refrain from his vituperations against IPOB as this can no longer be tolerated.

“Rubben Abati is interfering in IPOB matters a lot and it will bring him down because IPOB will ridicule him anytime soon.

“Abati must leave IPOB and Kanu alone and face his business or he is going to meet his waterloo because God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama is going to destroy him and his evil. A man who committed many atrocities against humanity like Rubben Abati; his hatred against Igbo people cannot change God’s wishes for Igbos.

“Rubben Abati with his family cannot match a single family in Igboland he should stop envy and jealousy against those he knows that are bigger than him and his family.

“Rubben Abati should be ashamed of himself because his derogatory statements against the great IPOB family cannot bring IPOB down and God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is behind us to deliver Africa and particularly Biafrans.”