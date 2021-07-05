Learn JavaScript Games and Web Development for Less Than $30 – PCMag.com

For new programmers, reality seldom lives up to expectations. There’s so much to learn in those initial weeks, and it can be difficult to stay motivated, especially if there’s no easy way to show off your new skills quickly.

That’s a shame because programming should be fun and there simply aren’t enough training programs that emphasize the creative side of the work. But at least one online learning system takes you through the basics of today’s most popular languages by the scenic route. In The JavaScript DOM Game Developer Bundle you won’t just learn one of the most popular and useful languages, you’ll use it to create games and web pages within just a few hours.

As the name implies, the majority of the eight courses in this online training bundle focus on the process and pitfalls of game development. That makes it a great jumping-off point for budding designers, but the skills you’ll learn also create a great foundation for any programming career.

The intro course spans about seven hours and teaches all the syntax of JavaScript. By the time you’re finished, you’ll have created no less than five projects, including your own versions of some popular web-based games. From there, move on to a series of courses focused on the use of a DOM (Document Object Model) interface with JavaScript. Once you’ve learned how that can allow you to dynamically change your code, try more complex projects like web pages, math games, and puzzle games—all written from scratch.

Once you've learned how that can allow you to dynamically change your code, try more complex projects like web pages, math games, and puzzle games—all written from scratch.

