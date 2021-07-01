Leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic show this is the watch you’ve been looking for – Android Central

Source: Android Headlines
What you need to know
- New leaks purport to show the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
- The phone is rumored to be launching alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 Active.
- Both are to make an appearance at Unpacked later this summer.
Samsung has been working on the new Galaxy Watch 4, as it’s presumed to be called, and leaked renders from Android Headlines give us a look at one of the models.
Aside from the Galaxy Watch 4 Active, which might actually just be the regular Galaxy Watch 4, the company is launching a more conventional Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both will run the new One UI-based Wear experience co-developed by Google, but the Classic model would be aimed at a more mainstream audience than the fitness-focused Active model.
Android Headlines reports that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in three sizes and three colors. A 42mm size, a 44mm size, and a 46mm size will offer variety to customers who may be enthralled by its sleek design and the presence of a rotating bezel. As for colors, the Watch 4 Classic will come in white, gray, and black.
Samsung will reportedly offer this in either stainless steel and aluminum models. For protection, the company will cover these with Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ for the steel or aluminum models, respectively. It’ll also be 5ATM rated for shower and pool use, much like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and features MIL-STD-810G certification.
Samsung is expected to announce the new Galaxy Watch 4 models at an Unpacked event this August, where they will be the first to run the new Wear OS update. It is also predicted to be releasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at the same launch event.
