Home Technology Leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic show this is the watch you’ve been looking for – Android Central
Technology

Leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic show this is the watch you’ve been looking for – Android Central

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
leaks-of-the-samsung-galaxy-watch-4-classic-show-this-is-the-watch-you’ve-been-looking-for-–-android-central

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ClassicSource: Android Headlines

What you need to know

  • New leaks purport to show the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
  • The phone is rumored to be launching alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 Active.
  • Both are to make an appearance at Unpacked later this summer.

Samsung has been working on the new Galaxy Watch 4, as it’s presumed to be called, and leaked renders from Android Headlines give us a look at one of the models.

Aside from the Galaxy Watch 4 Active, which might actually just be the regular Galaxy Watch 4, the company is launching a more conventional Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both will run the new One UI-based Wear experience co-developed by Google, but the Classic model would be aimed at a more mainstream audience than the fitness-focused Active model.

Android Headlines reports that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in three sizes and three colors. A 42mm size, a 44mm size, and a 46mm size will offer variety to customers who may be enthralled by its sleek design and the presence of a rotating bezel. As for colors, the Watch 4 Classic will come in white, gray, and black.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leak WhiteSamsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leak BlackSamsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leak GreySource: Android Headlines

Samsung will reportedly offer this in either stainless steel and aluminum models. For protection, the company will cover these with Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ for the steel or aluminum models, respectively. It’ll also be 5ATM rated for shower and pool use, much like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and features MIL-STD-810G certification.

Samsung is expected to announce the new Galaxy Watch 4 models at an Unpacked event this August, where they will be the first to run the new Wear OS update. It is also predicted to be releasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at the same launch event.

Still Good


Galaxy Watch 3 41mm Render

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

A well balanced option

So you might not be getting the new Wear with this older watch, but it’s a good-looking and durable smartwatch that integrates well with your Samsung phone and tablet.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best movies on HBO Max right now

HBO to the Max


These are the best movies on HBO Max right now

HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here’s a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

AT&T sets Google Messages as default SMS app...

Samsung Galaxy A03s gets Bluetooth certified on its...

Dead by Daylight Surpasses 100,000 Concurrent Player Peak...

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review, Part 2 –...

Microsoft Flight Simulator Getting Engine Rewrite That Will...

Instagram Is Pivoting To Video – Gizmodo

Xbox Console Supply Will Not Improve Anytime Soon...

Google Photos prepares Android home screen widget w/...

The iOS 15 public beta release date is...

Windows 11: Features, beta download, compatibility, price and...

Leave a Reply