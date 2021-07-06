Leaks give us a spin around Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds – Digital Trends

Samsung is said to be launching the Galaxy Buds 2 and a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic this August. Animated GIFs said to show these devices from all angles have been posted to Twitter by Evan Blass, a leaker with a reliable track record. The Galaxy Buds 2 renders show the upcoming pair of earbuds in four colors, including black, green, purple, and white. If accurate, the cases will all be in white.

Other reports have claimed the Galaxy Buds 2 could cost as much as $169 or as low as $149. From the Federal Communication Commission certification shared by 91Mobiles, we know the Buds 2 will have Bluetooth LE support, as well as a combined battery of 120mAh for both earbuds and 500mAh for the case. Active noise cancellation may also be featured, established Samsung product leaker Ice Universe said on Twitter.

Galaxy Buds2 pic.twitter.com/Gi2PipKaqr — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 6, 2021

Blass also shared renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, showing off gray, white, and black color options. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is rumored to be a distinct model from the Galaxy Watch 4 Active, and designed more like the everyday Galaxy Watch 3, rather than the sports-focused Active watches. Samsung has used the Classic brand name before on the Gear S3 Classic. If Blass is correct, it appears Samsung may release two new watch models this year, rather than just one as it did last year.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic pic.twitter.com/RDI6cq4ToR — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2021

According to earlier reports, the Watch 4 Classic is also expected to ship with a rotating bezel, a choice of a stainless steel or aluminum case, and a display covered in Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ depending on the version. The Watch may come in three sizes, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm. What makes the next Galaxy Watch model (or models) even more exciting is Samsung will use its Wear operating system, co-developed with Google, making them the first to arrive with the new software.

Alongside the rumored Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 4 Active, Samsung may launch the Galaxy Flip Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at an “Unpacked” event that may take place on August 11. Like the products, the event and its timing have not been officially confirmed by Samsung yet.

Editors’ Recommendations

























