Leaker says Apple is giving employees body cams to stop them … leaking – iMore

The news comes via a new Jon Prosser and Front Page Tech video and was backed up by a post to the FPT website.

Hot on the heels of news that Apple is going after prominent leakers comes the news that Apple is not giving some of its employees body cams to wear while they work. The cameras are being given to specific teams, presumably based on what they’re working on.

You heard it here first. For the first time ever reported, Apple is making some of its employees wear what we were told were “police-grade” body cameras similar to the #1 law enforcement camera, the Axon Body 2. “Similar,” if not the same.

Whether or not Apple is using these specific body cams, the fact they’re being handed out to employees at all is of note. It’s the first time we’ve heard of Apple taking these kinds of steps to prevent information from leaking and we’re told it’s been going on for a few weeks now.

Apple has always taken a strong stance on leaks and it seems to be taking steps to try and prevent them as much as possible. There was once a time where information came out of Apple on rare occasions, but as the company relies on more and more vendors, contractors, and service providers the number of leaks has increased. It’s no surprise that many of the leaks we see today come via supply chain analysts who speak to people at companies like Foxconn, Pegatron, and others. That’s why people like ‘Kang’ get information and Ming-Chi Kuo learns about products like iPhone 13 before they are announced.

As Jon Prosser begins to share more leaks it seems more likely that his sources are within Apple itself. It’s instances like those that could be affected by the new body cams — assuming their leaking is accurate, that us!

