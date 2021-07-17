leaked-kremlin-documents-support-claim-that-russia-has-compromising-material-on-trump,-report-says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Getty

The Guardian said Kremlin documents it obtained claim that Russia had compromising info on Trump.

The paper said that it verified the documents and that they discuss a plan to help Trump win in 2016.

Unproven rumors have long swirled that Russia got lurid information about Trump on a business trip.

Documents from a top-level Kremlin meeting in 2016 appear to say that Russia had compromising information about Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The documents are said to be from a Russian national security council meeting on January 22, 2016, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and top intelligence and military officials.

The Guardian said it took steps to verify the documents through expert analysis. It said they also included verifiable circumstantial details.

The newspaper said Western intelligence agencies were also aware of the documents.

The documents suggested the main subject of the closed meeting was a plan to deploy Russian intelligence in an audacious bid to help Trump win the election against Hillary Clinton, The Guardian said.

The documents, according to The Guardian, said Russian officials believed that a Trump victory would aid Russia by badly destabilizing the US.

The documents provided a psychological profile of Trump that described him as “mentally unstable,” The Guardian reported.

The Guardian reported that one section appeared to mention compromising material said to be held by Russia, an issue that has long been the subject of rumors in the US.

The documents said the material had been collected on Trump’s “non-official visits to Russian Federation territory,” according to The Guardian.

The documents mentioned “certain events” during Trump’s trips to Moscow, The Guardian said. The newspaper said that the documents referred to an appendix for further details but that it was unclear what those were.

Trump in a statement posted on Twitter by his spokesperson, Liz Harrington, rejected the report as “disgusting” and “fake news.”

“It’s just the Radical Left crazies doing whatever they can to demean everybody on the right,” said Trump.

“It’s fiction, and nobody was tougher on Russia than me, including on the pipeline, and sanctions. At the same time we got along with Russia. Russia respected us, China respected us, Iran respected us, North Korea respected us.”

Claims that Russia had obtained lurid private information about Trump that it could use as leverage were aired in a dossier compiled by a former UK intelligence officer and published in 2016 after Trump won the presidency.

The dossier’s standout claim – never proved, and furiously denied by Trump – was that there existed a video of prostitutes urinating for Trump’s enjoyment on a hotel bed chosen because it had been used by Barack Obama.

Russia dismissed The Guardian’s report, describing it as “pulp fiction,” the newspaper said.

