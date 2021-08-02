Leaked images show the MagDart wallet magnetically attached to the Realme Flash – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Realme’s MagDart system will offer faster charging than Apple’s MagSafe as can be seen in this video test. But (similarly to Apple’s system) MagDart’s magnetic attachment will have other uses too – like snapping a wallet on the back of your phone.

The MagDart Wallet will be made out of vegan leather and will be able to fit three credit cards. Unlike the Apple wallet, this one will have an aluminum kickstand that can hold the phone horizontally or vertically.







Realme Flash wearing the MagDart wallet

The wallet will be available in white and possibly other colors as well – we will find out tomorrow (August 3) with the unveiling of the first MagDart-capable phone, the Realme Flash. Indeed, it is exactly the Flash that is wearing the wallet in the images above.

