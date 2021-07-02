Home Technology Leak: It looks like yet another phone brand will team up with a camera firm – Android Authority
TL;DR

  • Realme will apparently announce a partnership with a camera manufacturer.
  • There’s no word on the identity of the purported camera partner.

It seems like plenty of smartphone brands on the market have a partnership with a camera manufacturer right now. This trend doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon, as it sounds like one more smartphone manufacturer could join the party.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that Realme will announce a partnership with a “veteran camera manufacturer.” There’s no exact word on when to expect this announcement, although the machine-translated post seemingly suggests we could hear news at the Realme GT Master Edition launch. In any event, who could be the camera partner in question?

Realme camera manufacturer partnership weibo DCS

Well, the tipster specifically rules out Sony in a comment below the post. We’ve also seen Leica team up with Huawei and Sharp, Zeiss team up with Vivo and HMD, and Hasselblad partner with OnePlus. There have also been strange rumors that Samsung could launch Olympus-branded smartphones in 2022.

More smartphone photography coverage: Want a phone with a great camera? Here’s what to look for

That doesn’t leave many other camera companies on the table for Realme, but some potential candidates include Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Pentax, and Polaroid. Either way, we hope this is more than just a branding exercise and extends to actual photography and videography improvements as well if Realme is indeed taking this route.

What do you think of smartphone brands teaming up with camera companies? Let us know via the poll below.

