League of Legends’ Virtual Pop Girl Group KDA Gets Gold Certification For Single – TheGamer

It’s an exciting time for League of Legends’ virtual pop girl group, K/DA. If you’re not familiar with what it means to get gold certification, it’s a big deal according to the Recording Industry Association of America. In order to achieve gold certification, a digital single must reach at least 500,000 unique downloads. 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams count as a single unit.

Riot Games Music has announced recently that K/DA has reached gold certification with the hit single, POP/STARS. In their twitter status below, Riot Games has included a link for you to listen to the song, especially if you’re not yet familiar.

The song was first released back in 2018, and it saw great success with both League of Legends and K-pop fans in general. According to Dot Esports, POP/STARS hit 13 million views within less than 24 hours of the song’s appearance on YouTube. They go on to share that currently, the music video has over 452 million views, so it maintained its popularity.

Riot Games hasn’t only seen success in music though, as just recently, they officially reached $100 million in revenue from mobile games, thanks to League of Legends: Wild Rift. After only putting out their first mobile game in March of last year, this is quite impressive, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Riot Games sees its next massive success.

