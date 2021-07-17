[LCK Today] GEN gets 9th win of the season, T1 wins both matches after coaching staff change – InvenGlobal

On July 17, in the 2021 LCK Summer Split, Gen.G and T1 each defeated Hanwha Life Esports and DWG KIA 2-1. With the win, Gen.G maintained their 1st place spot in the LCK and T1 won both matches after changing their coaching staff.

In game 1 of the first match, Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports started off slow. This was good news for Gen.G jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min as Clid’s Diana scaled comfortably until the 8-minute mark. The two teams first clashed at the Rift Herald, where Gen.G collected two kills. In following fights around the dragon, Gen.G continued to score and widened their lead. Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon led Hanwha Life Esports’ counter attacks but it wasn’t enough. After collecting the dragon’s soul, Gen.G was able to finish the game.

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han was substituted in for the second game for Hanwha Life Esports, and he proved why he was inserted. Although Gen.G’s bot duo took the first kill, yoHan’s Diana cut off Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk’s Kalista. Both teams knew how to utilize their strong champions that took kills. Gen.G played through their bottom while Hanwha Life Esports played through their jungle. It was Gen.G who took three dragons first, but Hanwha Life Esports took the next four dragons. After collecting the dragon’s soul, Hanwha Life Esports slew Baron and destroyed Gen.G’s Nexus.

In the end, it was Gen.G who took the win. With the performance of Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong’s Ryze, Gen.G played the macro game by moving around the map much faster than Chovy’s Lulu who didn’t take Teleport. From early in the game, Gen.G succeeded a dive in top lane. When Hanwha Life Esports tried to strengthen their top lane, Gen.G pressured the bot lane and took more benefits. With their 5K global gold lead, Gen.G continued to win the fights and finally collected Baron to end the game.

The second match was between T1 and DWG KIA. In the first game, DWG KIA picked Zac for their jungle. DWG KIA scored from the early game in the top and bot lanes and took the lead. Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu’s Zac didn’t give T1 any breaks as he continued to jump into fights. As T1 fell behind, they tried to sneak Baron, but Zac solo killed Kim “Canna” Chang-dong’s Jayce while DWG KIA players stopped the Baron attempt. As DWG KIA was well ahead of T1, they dominated the following fights and ended the game.

Unlike the first game, T1 started off benefitting in the top and bot lanes. Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon’s Viego’s sidelane ganks went well. Although they gave up a kill in the Rift Herald fight, T1 took the lead. T1’s lead got bigger as they snowballed, but DWG KIA didn’t go down easy. They stole Baron and even collected the dragon’s soul. Afterwards, whenever there were major objectives on the map, the two teams went in opposite directions. When the Elder Dragon appeared, T1 went for the dragon and DWG KIA took Baron. Through the power of the Elder Dragon, T1 dove the top inhibitors and finally destroyed DWG KIA’s Nexus.

T1 took the lead in game 3 from the early game. Ryu “Keria” Min-seok’s Thresh made super plays and Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong picked up the kills. On the other side of the map, Canna solo-killed Kim “Khan” Dong-ha’s Jayce. With the lead, T1’s bot lane demolished their opponents. All DWG KIA had left to do was to go up to the top lane, but Canna didn’t fall. Through their huge lead in bot lane, T1 was able to collect their 7th win of the season.

2021 LCK Summer Split July 17 Results

Gen.G 2 – 1 Hanwha Life Esports

T1 2 – 1 DWG KIA

2021 LCK Summer Split Standings

1st Gen.G 9-2 (+8)

2nd Nongshim RedForce 8-3 (+7)

3rd DWG KIA 7-5 (+6)

4th T1 7-5 (+4)

5th Liiv SANDBOX 6-5 (+2)

6th Afreeca Freecs 6-5 (-1)

7th kt Rolster 4-7 (-1)

8th Fredit BRION 4-7 (-2)

9th Hanwha Life Esports 4-7 (-7)

10th DRX 1-10 (-16)